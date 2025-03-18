Injuries have piled up for the New York Yankees this spring. The starting rotation has been decimated while Giancaro Stanton and DJ LeMahieu have been sidelined as well. Then, on Monday, Paul Goldschmidt was forced from a spring training game with a back injury.

However, it appears the Yankees have dodged a bullet with Goldschmidt, as the veteran first baseman avoided a serious issue.

“My back has just been a little sore, so [Aaron Boone] just made the decision to stop there after three innings… I could have probably played the whole game. In Spring Training, you just try to be smart. This was probably a time [when] there’s no need to push through something and make it more sore,” Goldschmidt explained, per Bryan Hoch of MLB.com.

The Yankees can’t afford to lose Paul Goldschmidt

The Yankees signed the four-time Gold Glove winner this offseason to a one-year, $12.5 million contract. The 37-year-old former MVP is set to start at first for the team. And he’s been raking this spring.

Goldschmidt is slashing .313/.389/.688 with three doubles, three home runs, 10 RBI and seven runs scored in 13 Grapefruit League games. And he’s flashed the leather as well, making a nice diving stab on a line drive off the bat of Vladimir Guerrero Jr. before his early exit from Monday’s game against the Toronto Blue Jays.

The Yankees need Goldschmidt to hold up with so many players succumbing to injuries. New York lost Gerrit Cole for the season due to Tommy John surgery. Then fellow starter Luis Gil went down with a lat strain. And most recently Clarke Schmidt was scratched from the rotation with shoulder soreness.

Additionally, designated hitter Giancarlo Stanton will start the season on the IL with ongoing elbow issues and there is no timeline for his return at the moment.

For a Yankees team that lost Juan Soto in free agency this offseason, the onslaught of injuries is making a return trip to the World Series that much more challenging. And although New York initially appeared unlikely to add a replacement pitcher to the staff, Brian Cashman and company may not have a choice with the rotation in shambles.

At least the Yankees got positive news from Goldschmidt after his injury scare. The 15-year veteran has no concerns about missing Opening Day with his new team.