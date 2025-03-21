There was a concerning back injury with New York Yankees slugger Paul Goldschmidt only a few days ago. Now, it seems that it was an exaggeration.

In a tweet by Bryan Hoch, the Yankees writer for MLB.com put out a tweet about Goldschmidt's status for Opening Day.

Paul Goldschmidt said his back is “100 percent or close to it,” the tweet reads. “Said the new plan is to give it one more day and play tomorrow. He took at-bats off Clarke Schmidt yesterday.”

This is a promising sign to Yankees fans after the former MVP was battling injuries throughout Spring Training. While a month and a half is a good time to shake the rust off, Goldschmidt has been going through injury rehab.

He's been relatively healthy the past few seasons with the St. Louis Cardinals. His health is why there is a concern. Last season, Goldschmidt only missed eight games last season, and in 2023.

Paul Goldschmidt's injury update should excite the Yankees

In a lineup with Aaron Judge, Giancarlo Stanton, and Anthony Rizzo, there is plenty of space for Goldschmidt to dominate. After all, Yankee Stadium is one of the most hitter-friendly ballparks in the MLB.

Comparing that to Busch Field is quite the contrast. This won't be the first time he'll spend a season in a hitters-friendly ballpark. For example, when he was with the Arizona Diamondbacks and Chase Field, they had one of the most hitter-friendly parks in the league.

As Opening Day is around the corner, it's trending towards being more and more likely that Goldschmidt can play. Yankees manager Aaron Boone expected Goldschmidt to be back on Thursday or Friday.

Even if that doesn't happen, the newest member of the Yankees cleared the air on his injury. If anyone knows his injury, it would be Goldschmidt.

There might be more of a grace period and not as much of a rush to have him back. Judge alone can carry a team for an extended period.

Inserting Goldschmidt into the lineup when 100% healthy is a must for the Yankees as Opening Day is around the corner.