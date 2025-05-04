When the New York Yankees signed 37-year-old Paul Goldschmidt to a one-year, $12.5 million contract, fans were unsure of what version of the first baseman would arrive in The Bronx. Although it is early, he has undoubtedly been one of the best offseason pick-ups.

Goldschmidt is batting .349 with a .394 on-base percentage, .484 slugging percentage and .878 OPS through 33 games. He also has three home runs, 16 RBIs and eight doubles for New York. The right-handed hitter is reminding people that he is still a highly capable player in the final stages of his possible Hall of Fame career. Though, there are some individuals who have emphatically stood in his corner, like one Colin Cowherd.

The prominent Fox Sports 1 personality and founder of “The Volume” doled out colossal praise to Goldschmidt on Saturday morning.

“I once spent a day arguing Paul Goldschmidt is the most underrated player in MLB history,” Cowherd posted on X. “The staff laughed and said how can you be underrated as a 7x All Star….whatever. He’s now hitting .361 in year 15. This will be my last comment on the matter.”

The Yankees' new first baseman has already left a big imprint in The Show

Goldschmidt's numbers dipped after going 0-for-4 in a 3-2 loss to the Tampa Bay Rays hours after Cowherd's proclamation– make of that what you will– but his greatness is undeniable. In addition to the seven Midsummer Classic invitations the pundit highlighted, the former eighth-round draft pick won the 2022 National League MVP, has five Silver Slugger Awards, four Gold Gloves and NL home run and RBI crowns (both in 2013). The numbers reinforce the accolades.

Across his time with the Arizona Diamondbacks, St. Louis Cardinals and now the New York Yankees, Goldschmidt boasts a career .290/.382/.510/.892 slash line with 365 homers, 454 doubles, 1,203 RBIs and 170 stolen bases. His .909 playoffs OPS is definitely worth noting as well. Fans can debate Colin Cowherd's most underrated of all-time claim, but his overarching point stands.

Paul Goldschmidt is a complete talent who would demand far more coverage if he had spent the majority of his career in a major market. To the disgust of many, everything he does in 2025 will be magnified because of the franchise and city he represents. If the two-time Hank Aaron Award winner (best overall offensive performer) can swing an effective bat for the Yankees en route to a deep postseason run, the term underrated will likely never be bestowed on him again.

Perhaps that is the double-edged sword of wearing the polarizing pinstripes. One cannot be the overlooked star in the sports capital of America. Goldschmidt might just have to settle for being a run-of-the-mill Hall of Famer now.