May 16, 2025 at 2:38 AM ET

The New York Yankees are defying expectations in 2025. Despite a long list of injuries and underperformances, they've surged to the top of the AL East Standings, holding the biggest lead over a second-place team in any division ─ four games ahead of the Red Sox, who sit at 22-23.

When the season began, the outlook was cloudy. Yankees injuries hit hard and early. Gerrit Cole is out for the year, Giancarlo Stanton hasn't logged an at-bat, and Luis Gil isn't expected back until the All-Star break. Add in six starts from Carlos Carrasco and Devin Williams' 8.36 ERA, and most teams would be floundering.

Instead, the Bronx Bombers are thriving.

Barstool Sports' Eric Hubbs summed it up in a recent post on X, formerly Twitter to perfection.

“Cole out for the year. Haven't gotten a single AB from Stanton. Gil prob not due back til ASB. 6 Carrasco starts. 8.36 ERA from Devin Williams. 25-18 is a dream start when you factor in everything above. Just control what you can control.”

At the center of this improbable run is Aaron Judge, whose MVP-caliber season has anchored a lineup lacking its usual firepower. The Judge MVP conversation is gaining traction as he continues to deliver night after night for New York.

Behind him, players like Paul Goldschmidt, Trent Grisham, and Ben Rice have stepped up. Grisham, in particular, is posting elite home run numbers, and Rice is crushing right-handed pitching.

While the bullpen remains a concern, the rotation has been buoyed by Max Fried and Carlos Rodón, both performing like Cy Young contenders. Even with limited roster health, the Yankees remain the only team above .500 in their division.

As the 2025 season heats up, New York's combination of resilience, star power, and surprising depth puts them in prime position ─ not to just survive the adversity, but to capitalize on it.