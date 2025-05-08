May 8, 2025 at 12:25 AM ET

In a game that showcased resilience and grit, the New York Yankees secured a dramatic walk-off win over the San Diego Padres at Yankee Stadium on Wednesday night, capped off by a moment J.C. Escarra won't soon forget. After delivering the game-winning sacrifice fly in the bottom of the 10th inning, Escarra was greeted with a frigid shower courtesy of team captain Aaron Judge, soaking him mid-interview with MLB Network's John Morosi.

Escarra's moment of glory came after a rollercoaster ninth and tenth innings. After Devin Williams escaped a bases-loaded jam in the top half by striking out Xander Bogaerts on a full count, the Yankees executed textbook small ball in the bottom of the inning. Oswaldo Cabrera led off with a perfect bunt, and Escarra – pinch hitting for Oswald Peraza – lifted a deep fly to left that allowed Jasson Domínguez to tag and score, clinching a 4-3 win.

Just as the man of the hour began recounting his clutch moment to Morosi, the celebration erupted.

As captured in a widely shared video on social media, Judge and teammates doused Escarra with ice water live on air – an unforgettable introduction to walk-off celebrations in the Bronx.

“That's one I'll remember forever,” Escarra told Morosi with a grin, water dripping from his helmet.

The win marked one of the Yankees' most thrilling comebacks of the season. Earlier, Cody Bellinger shattered Dylan Cease's no-hit bid with a seventh-inning homer, while Trent Grisham tied the game in the eighth with a two-run blast. Though the Padres briefly regained the lead behind RBI efforts from Jackson Merrill and Xander Bogaerts, the Yankees' response was swift and decisive.

For Escarra, who has been fighting for more opportunities, this walk-off win was more than a game-changer – it was a statement. And with Aaron Judge leading the postgame jubilation, the message is clear. This New York team thrives in the big moments.