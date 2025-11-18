Shedeur Sanders was arguably the most talked-about player of Week 11 after he entered the game against the Baltimore Ravens for quarterback Dillon Gabriel. The Browns would go on to lose against the Ravens, but the defense kept them in the game for as long as possible. Sanders did everything he could after being thrown into the fire against Baltimore.

Sanders struggled in the loss, unable to really find a connection with his receivers. He ended 4-16 for 47 yards and threw one interception. He was also sacked twice. Sanders also carried the ball three times for 16 yards.

Sanders spoke after his NFL debut. “I don't think I played good.” Sanders said, “I don't think I played good at all. I think it's a lot of things we need to look at during the week and go and just get comfortable, even throwing routes with Jerry [Jeudy] and throwing routes with all those guys. So I think that was my first ball to him all year.”

Article Continues Below

Sanders could now be in line to start in Week 12 against the Las Vegas Raiders if Gabriel is unable to go. His father, Deion Sanders, has not made up his mind on whether he will attend the game on Sunday. Colorado hosts Arizona State on Saturday night at 5 pm, so there is a chance that he will be able to attend if he wants.

“Don't know, don't know,” Deion said to the media. “I have not made that decision yet. I am so focused on what we have at hand. I am not thinking about that, although I just got off the phone with him a minute ago. But I'm really focused on what we have at hand.”

The Buffaloes will not be playing in a bowl game this season, but hope to bounce back next year in 2026 as legit contenders to win the Big 12.