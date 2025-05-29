The New York Yankees are rolling right now as the club has won nine of its last 10 games. The Yankees’ recent success has helped the team extend its lead in the AL East. New York is now 35-20 and seven games ahead of the second-place Tampa Bay Rays. And the Yankees could add an All-Star infielder to the lineup soon

Jazz Chisholm Jr. is ready to begin his rehab assignment with Double-A Somerset on Thursday, the team announced via its official account on X.

Chisholm went down with a right oblique strain on April 30, forcing the Yankees to place him on the 10-day injured list. The sixth-year veteran appeared to be in pain after fouling off a pitch against the Baltimore Orioles. He shook it off and doubled, but it was clear he needed to be removed from the game after a hard slide into third base.

Jazz Chisholm Jr. is nearing a return to the Yankees' lineup

Mar 30, 2025; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. (13) holds his torpedo bat as he watches his three run home run against the Milwaukee Brewers during the seventh inning at Yankee Stadium.
Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Despite the 10-day designation, Yankees manager Aaron Boone offered a less optimistic timeline for Chisholm’s return, expecting him to be sidelined for 4-6 weeks.

Chisholm will begin his Minor League rehab stint Thursday and could potentially be activated next week. However, what position he plays after rejoining the team is a bit up in the air. After the Yankees acquired Chisholm at the trade deadline last season, he became the team’s regular third baseman. This year, New York moved him back to second base, which is his natural position.

But after Chisholm went down, the Yankees also lost third baseman Oswaldo Cabrera to a serious left leg injury that will likely end his season. Since then, Oswald Peraza has taken on third base duties, and veteran DJ LeMahieu has moved to second.

New York may keep LeMahieu at second and send Chisholm back to third base when he returns, as Peraza has struggled at the plate. He’s slashing .160/.236/.333 with an OPS+ of 61 this season. LeMahieu has actually been worse, with a .507 OPS and an OPS+ of 45, but he’s only played 12 games in 2025 as he’s worked his way back from a lengthy injury layoff.

The Yankees could receive additional reinforcements as well after Boone’s latest update on Giancarlo Stanton. The veteran DH is advancing in his recovery from elbow ailments and could begin a rehab assignment of his own as early as mid-June.