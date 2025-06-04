Jazz Chisholm Jr. missed the entirety of May with an oblique injury he suffered on May 28. The New York Yankees activated him off the injured list before Tuesday's game against the Cleveland Guardians. The series is an important one after coming off losing two of three to the Los Angeles Dodgers.

After scoring in the first inning of the game, Aaron Boone's third baseman gave his team the lead with a 358ft. solo shot in the seventh inning.

Jazz Chisholm BLASTS a go-ahead home run for the Yankees 🚀pic.twitter.com/c1evwO2BMr — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) June 4, 2025 Expand Tweet

One batter later, Anthony Volpe followed suit, tacking another run onto the Yankees' lead. The star's return brings a swagger and confidence back to New York's roster that they have missed.

Whether it is Chisholm Jr.'s comments about torpedo bats or his attitude on the field, his contributions go much further than his bat or glove. However, both of those things are crucial to Boone, who trusts him in the hot corner more than the rest of his roster outside of DJ LeMahieu.

Article Continues Below

After being out for so long with an oblique injury, both fans and the Yankees were curious to see what Chisholm Jr. could do. He silenced their worries with just one swing, announcing his presence in grand fashion.

Along with his solo shot, Boone's third baseman broke up a Guardians no-hitter. Prior to his single in the fifth inning, Tanner Bibee was dominating in his start. After Chisholm Jr. got on base though, Bibee fell apart.

A win in the series opener for the Yankees sets a great tone, even as the organization deals with tough injury news. Closer Luke Weaver was put on New York's injured list with a hamstring injury. There is no timetable for his return. Devin Williams will have a chance to prove that he is past a terrible start.

Even though Weaver is out, Yankees fans are happy to see Chisholm Jr. back on the field. If his solo shot is any indication, the New York offense could receive a big boost from their star.