Manager Aaron Boone and the New York Yankees are currently making their final preparations for the 2024 MLB season, which will get underway later this month. The Yankees suffered a disappointing 2023 season, as Boone's squad was unable to capitalize on the previous year's trip all the way to the American League Championship Series, instead missing the postseason altogether in 2023.

The Yankees made one of the more high-profile moves of the entire free agency period this past offseason when they brought in star pitcher Marcus Stroman from the Chicago Cubs on a two-year, $37 million contract. However, despite profiling as one of the strongest pitchers in the Yankees' rotation, it was recently unearthed that Stroman had turned down the opportunity to start on Opening Day for his new team, and now, the superstar is explaining his thought process.

“I put a priority on the body,” said Stroman, per Chris Kirshner of The Athletic. “People don’t understand how much change in your schedule at this point in spring — it might seem like it’s easy and you can do it, (but) every little day matters. I might have to go to a seven-day (plan), a five-day (plan). The recovery changes. Being on the roster for Opening Day is enough. To pitch the Yankees’ home opener is going to be pretty exhilarating. I can’t wait for that one.”

Indeed, Marcus Stroman has dealt with several injuries over his career, which might help explain why New York incentivized his contract with a conditional player option for the 2026 season that will vest at $18 million if he pitches at least 140 innings in 2025.