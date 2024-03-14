The New York Yankees reportedly have checked in on free agent starting pitcher Michael Lorenzen, according to Jon Heyman of the New York Post.
The Yankees have a more urgent need for starting pitching after it was revealed that ace Gerrit Cole would miss at least 1-2 months after receiving an MRI on his elbow. With Gerrit Cole's absence, the Yankees' starting rotation heading into Opening Day would consist of Carlos Rodon, Marcus Stroman, Nestor Cortes, Clarke Schmidt and likely Luke Weaver if no moves are made. With Dylan Cease off the trade market after being traded to the San Diego Padres, Lorenzen might be a cheaper option that makes sense for the Yankees.
Michael Lorenzen is an interesting case. He could provide needed innings for the Yankees, if they do not trust someone like Weaver, or other young options like Clayton Beeter, Will Warren or Chase Hampton. However, Lorenzen is no sure bet.
After posting 3.58 ERA with the Detroit Tigers in 18 games in 2023, he was traded to the Philadelphia Phillies and posted a 5.51 ERA in 11 games, according to Baseball Reference. Seven of those 11 games with the Phillies came in starts. Interestingly, Lorenzen threw a no-hitter with the Phillies, but the rest of his stint with the team did not go well.
Is Michael Lorenzen enough for the Yankees to stay afloat?
Lorenzen would make sense for the Yankees, but would he make more sense than Blake Snell or Jordan Montgomery?
From a roster standpoint, Blake Snell or Jordan Montgomery would be just what the doctor ordered. However, with the Yankees being over the top luxury tax threshold, the team has to pay a 110% tax on any signings it makes. So for instance, if the Yankees sign Snell to a deal that is worth $30 million in 2024, it would really cost them $63 million this year.
Some might say money is nothing to the Yankees, and that might be true. They technically have the money to be able to afford it. However, given how Hal Steinbrenner has operated in his time running the team, would it really make sense for the team to make a big signing like that for a multi-year deal, especially knowing that a ton of pressure will be on them to re-sign Juan Soto to a lucrative contract next offseason?
As of right now, Lorenzen would not help nearly as much as Snell or Montgomery, but given where the Yankees are from a payroll standpoint, he seems like the most likely option to bolster the rotation as we approach Opening Day.