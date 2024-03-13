Aaron Judge recently underwent an MRI on his abdominal muscle area. Although the results came back clean, Judge did not commit to being ready for Opening Day. Judge, however, is expected to re-join the Yankees lineup on Saturday which is a tremendous update for his Opening Day availability.
“Aaron Boone said via the @YESNetwork that he has Aaron Judge penciled into Saturday's lineup,” Chris Kirschner of The Athletic wrote on X (formerly Twitter).
Judge's plan over the next few games was also revealed, per Pete Caldera of USA Today Network.
“Aaron Judge penciled in to start in CF vs. Toronto this Saturday afternoon at GMS Field, per Boone. Plan is to rest him Sunday, when Yankees visit Boston at Fort Myers, then start Judge again Monday at Tampa,” Caldera wrote on X.
Of course, the Yankees still have other injury concerns to worry about. Gerrit Cole is expected to miss at least one-two months due to an elbow injury. However, the Cole update is actually a positive one as the results of his MRI could have been much worse. Nevertheless, Cole will be missed to begin the season.
As of this story's writing, however, Judge seems to be alright.
Huge Aaron Judge injury update
Yankees fans were in shock when it was revealed that both Judge and Cole underwent MRIs for potential injuries on the same day. Judge missed time due to injury in 2023, and the Yankees know they will need him healthy in order to make any kind of noise in the American League East in 2024.
We can go in-depth about Judge's numbers and elite talent, but everyone already knows how good he is. Judge's on-field leadership, though, is something that can get overlooked at times.
He plays hard every game and leads by both example and with his words. Having him on the field not only elevate the Yankees' all-around skill, but it improves their team chemistry.
Aaron Judge is set to return to the lineup on Saturday.