The New York Yankees are off to a spectacular start in the 2025 Major League Baseball season. They swept a three-game series at Yankee Stadium from the Milwaukee Brewers and Aaron Boone's team blasted a record-tying 15 home runs in the first 3 games of the year.

The New York Yankees have tied a major-league record with 15 homers in the first three games.

They have outscored the Milwaukee Brewers, 36-14 through the 7th inning in this 3-game series.

Aaron Judge is hitting .545 with 4 HRs, 11 RBI and a 2.461 OPS. — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) March 30, 2025 Expand Tweet

The Yankees followed their amazing 9-home run performance in Saturday's game by hitting 4 more long balls in New York's 12-3 victory. Hot-hitting Aaron Judge blasted his fourth home run of the season. However, it was Jazz Chisholm who was the slugger of the day for the Yankees. He hit two home runs and Ben Rice added the Yankees' fourth home run of the game.

Judge is off to an incredible start for the aptly-named Bronx Bombers. He is hitting .545 with 11 runs batted in and a 2.461 OPS. In addition to his home run in the first inning, Judge was walked three times by the Brewers. Chisholm had 3 hits in 4 at bats with 5 RBI and 4 runs scored.

The Yankees tied the record held by the 2006 Detroit Tigers. That team went on to win the American League pennant before losing the World Series to the San Francisco Giants.

There is some controversy intertwined with the Yankees' dramatic home-run hitting outburst. Several of the Yankees are using the “torpedo” bat that has moved significant weight from the end of the bat to the middle of the barrel. While the bats certainly look strange to the eye because there is so much roundness in the middle area, they have been ruled legal by Major League Baseball. They don't exceed length or weight specified parameters.

Yankees pitching and defense holds Brewers in check

While the Yankee slugging made the series with Milwaukee look like an extended batting practice, the Brewers were unable to match the hosts when it came to hitting the long ball.

In Sunday's loss, the Brewers hit just one home run. It came off the bat of 1st baseman Jake Bauers, who hit a 2-run homer off of Marcus Stroman in the 4th inning.

Stroman pitched 4.2 innings for the Yankees, giving up 5 hits, 3 runs and 3 earned runs. He walked just 1 batter and struck out 3 Brewers.

Tim Hill, Mark Leiter Jr., Fernando Cruz and Ryan Yarbrough followed Stroman on the mound. Hill received credit for the win and and pitched 1.1 innings. The Yankees played stellar defense and did not make an error.

Aaron Civale was the starter for the Brewers and he was done after 3 innings. He allowed 4 hits, 5 runs, 5 earned runs and 3 home runs. He walked 1 batter and struck out 2.