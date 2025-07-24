The New York Yankees are interested in Arizona Diamondbacks star Eugenio Suarez at the 2025 MLB Trade Deadline. However, the Bronx Bombers are considering backup plans as they explore their options. Names such as Maikel Garcia have been bandied about as potential fits. On Wednesday, though, another name emerged: Colorado Rockies star Ryan McMahon.

The Yankees are interested in McMahon, according to MLB.com's Mark Feinsand. He is considered a backup option as they ponder a move for Suarez. McMahon is under team control for a few years, as Feinsand noted, so this is not a rental move for whoever swings a trade.

“The Yankees have interest in Ryan McMahon as a backup plan to Eugenio Suarez, sources said, as they try to upgrade at third base. McMahon is controlled through 2027, earning $16 million in each of the next two seasons,” Feinsand wrote on social media on Wednesday night.

How Rockies' Ryan McMahon would fit Yankees lineup

The Yankees began the 2025 MLB season with a platoon set up at third base. Oswaldo Cabrera, Oswald Peraza, and DJ LeMahieu were the main options for New York at the hot corner. However, LeMahieu was recently released, and Cabrera is out for the season.

Peraza is the lone member of this trio left on the roster. He is inexperienced, though, which could lead the Yankees to seek an upgrade. McMahon has experience in this league, having played nine season for the Rockies, including the 2025 season.

McMahon isn't the flashiest option by any means. In saying this, he has pop in his bat, swatting 16 homers so far in 2025. Moreover, he is a five-time 20+ home run hitter. He can provide steady offense down the stretch in the regular season.

The Yankees still have some time to decide the direction they wish to go. However, time is also running out rather quickly. New York is one of the more intriguing teams to watch ahead of the 2025 MLB Trade Deadline on July 31.