New York Yankees starting pitcher Will Warren entered Saturday's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers on a roll. Yankees manager Aaron Boone has spoken highly of the 25-year-old, but the Dodgers jumped all over him to start the game. Los Angeles batted around in the first inning, and Max Muncy hit the 200th home run of his career.

Warren was 3-2 heading into his 12th start of the 2025 season. After Gerrit Cole went down with injury, Boone turned to Warren to help pick up the slack. The second-year pro delivered, but the challenge of pitching at Dodgers Stadium proved to be too much.

Dodgers fans took to social media to pile onto Warren after Boone pulled him in the second inning.

Will Warren vs the Dodgers

Boone and the Yankees entered the series in Los Angeles hoping to avenge their World Series loss. Instead, they lost the opener and are on their way to going down 0-2 in the series. Boone and Warren couldn't get New York off to a good start, and the Dodgers offense took full advantage with Muncy leading the charge after Shohei Ohtani fueled the Los Angeles offense on Friday.

Yankees fans will look forward to Sunday's matchup in hopes of avoiding the sweep. However, Yoshinobu Yamamoto will take the mound in the finale, hoping to send New York home winless.