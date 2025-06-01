The New York Yankees entered their weekend series against the Los Angeles Dodgers with something to prove. They lost the 2024 World Series in embarrassing fashion to Los Angeles. After Mookie Betts was ruled out with a toe injury, New York was hopeful that Will Warren could shut the Dodgers lineup down. Instead, New York used three pitchers in the first two innings, were they fell behind 10-0. Max Muncy hit a three-run home run, reaching a significant milestone in his 10-year career.

Muncy's home run did more than just knock Warren out of the game. It was the 200th long ball of his career. His team and Major League Baseball both captured the moment on their social media pages.

Max Muncy demolishes career home run No. 200 as the @Dodgers are pouring it on the Yankees 😤 pic.twitter.com/sDLQt58CQ4 — MLB (@MLB) June 1, 2025 Expand Tweet

The Dodgers and MLB weren't the only two accounts talking about the game on Saturday. Fans took to social media to voice their opinions on Warren's performance and Los Angeles' dominance, even without Betts on the field.

“Max Muncy owns you,” one Dodgers fan said to a Yankees supporter who made the trip to Los Angeles to watch the game.

“A four-spot in the top of the 1st? Now that’s how you make an entrance!” said another fan. “Whether it's Max Muncy going yard for No. 200, the Dodgers coming out swinging, or Kekius Maximus leading off with a 4-run crusade in Hardcore Mode—it’s all about setting the tone early. Pitchers barely got their cleats dirty and they’re already in damage control.”

Article Continues Below

“That was an epic moment for Max Muncy, loved it!” posted another.

“dodgers are up 10-0 in the 2nd, max muncy 200th homer,” said a Dodgers fan, enjoying the moment. “hyeseong kim 2nd mlb homer life is great right now!”

“Put some respect on Max f’n Muncy,” was all one fan had to say.

With Shohei Ohtani getting closer to his first Dodgers start as a pitcher, Los Angeles fans have plenty to look forward to. However, their team showed out on Saturday, proving that there is still a gap between them and the Yankees.