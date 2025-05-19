The Philadelphia Phillies’ World Series aspirations suffered a seismic blow on May 18, 2025, when MLB suspended left-handed reliever José Alvarado for 80 games following a positive test for exogenous testosterone. Alvarado, the team’s most dominant bullpen arm (2.70 ERA, 0.8 WAR in 2025), will also be ineligible for the postseason, leaving a gaping hole in high-leverage situations. With the trade deadline looming, general manager Dave Dombrowski must pivot aggressively to reinforce a bullpen that already ranked seventh-worst in ERA (4.66) before the suspension. Here are three trade targets-including one left-handed option from the Pirates and two right-handed closers-that could stabilize Philadelphia’s relief corps.

1. Ryan Borucki (LHP), Pittsburgh Pirates

Trade Proposal

Philadelphia Phillies receive: LHP Ryan Borucki

Pittsburgh Pirates receive: RHP George Klassen (No. 12 prospect)

The Pirates’ Ryan Borucki emerges as an under-the-radar lefty target to fill Alvarado’s role. The 31-year-old has been stellar in 2025, posting a 2.55 ERA and 0.85 WHIP across 17.2 innings, with opponents hitting just .183 against him. His slider-heavy arsenal (35% whiff rate on the pitch) and affordable $1.8 million salary make him an ideal rental for Philadelphia. Pittsburgh, sitting 10 games below .500, is likely to sell, and Borucki’s value as a left-handed specialist aligns with the Phillies’ urgency.

Philadelphia could offer George Klassen, a 23-year-old Double-A pitcher with a high-90s fastball but inconsistent command. Klassen’s upside appeals to a rebuilding Pirates team, while the Phillies avoid parting with top-10 prospects. Borucki wouldn’t replicate Alvarado’s triple-digit heat, but his ability to neutralize lefties (.529 OPS allowed in 2025) would provide critical depth alongside Matt Strahm.

2. Devin Williams (RHP), New York Yankees

Trade Proposal

Philadelphia Phillies receive: RHP Devin Williams

New York Yankees receive: OF Jordan Viars (No. 18 prospect) and RHP Andrew Baker

Once the NL’s premier closer (1.70 ERA, 68 saves from 2020–2024), Devin Williams has struggled mightily in pinstripes, tallying a 7.80 ERA in 15 innings this season. However, underlying metrics suggest a rebound is possible: his 31.5% whiff rate ranks in the 98th percentile, and his 3.17 FIP implies bad luck has inflated his ERA. The Yankees, desperate to shed underperforming veterans, could offload Williams for a modest return.

The Phillies could gamble on Williams’ elite changeup-still generating a .209 xBA-by trading Jordan Viars, a power-hitting outfielder stuck behind Philadelphia’s MLB-ready prospects, and reliever Andrew Baker. Williams’ $9 million expiring contract is a low-risk investment, and a reunion with pitching coach Caleb Cotham (who oversaw Williams’ 2023 breakout in Milwaukee) might unlock his prior form. If Williams rediscovers even 80% of his peak ability, he’d offer a proven late-inning option alongside Jordan Romano.

3. Pete Fairbanks (RHP), Tampa Bay Rays

Trade Proposal

Philadelphia Phillies receive: RHP Pete Fairbanks

Tampa Bay Rays receive: RHP Alex McFarlane (No. 15 prospect) and SS Bryan Rincon

If Philadelphia seeks a more established closer, Tampa Bay’s Pete Fairbanks fits the bill. The 31-year-old flamethrower has a 3.52 ERA in 2025 but boasts a career 2.86 ERA and 56 saves since 2023. His 98.2 mph fastball and 35% strikeout rate would immediately anchor the ninth inning, allowing Orion Kerkering to handle setup duties. The Rays, hovering near .500 but lacking playoff momentum, could capitalize on Fairbanks’ $7 million 2026 club option by dealing him now.

Tampa Bay’s demand would center on controllable pitching. The Phillies could package Alex McFarlane, a Triple-A reliever with a 100 mph sinker, and infield prospect Bryan Rincon, whose defensive versatility appeals to the Rays’ developmental model. Fairbanks’ postseason experience (2.08 ERA in 13 playoff innings) would be invaluable for a Phillies team built to win now.

The Phillies’ bullpen has long been a source of anxiety for fans and front office alike, and Alvarado’s suspension only amplifies the urgency to act. While Matt Strahm and Jeff Hoffman have delivered solid performances, neither possesses the overpowering arsenal or intimidation factor that Alvarado brought to the late innings. The Phillies’ front office must also consider the psychological impact on the clubhouse, as losing a trusted closer can rattle even the most veteran-laden roster.

Adding a proven reliever-whether it’s Borucki, Williams, or Fairbanks-would send a clear message to the team that management remains committed to contending at the highest level. It would also allow manager Rob Thomson to deploy his bullpen more flexibly, matching up arms based on leverage and opponent rather than necessity.

Losing Alvarado strips the Phillies of their most dynamic reliever, but the trade market offers multiple avenues for recovery. Borucki provides cost-effective left-handed depth, Williams carries high-reward potential, and Fairbanks brings postseason-tested reliability. Dombrowski’s challenge will be balancing prospect capital against the urgency of a championship window, a calculus that demands action before the July 30 deadline. For a franchise with $240 million committed to its 2025 roster, anything less than a bold strike would be a dereliction of its World Series mandate.