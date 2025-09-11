The Philadelphia Phillies are stacked with talent and have arguably the best core in baseball. It hasn't been enough to win the World Series as currently constructed, though, and Philadelphia's championship window won't last much longer because the team is one of the oldest teams in baseball by average age. That makes this season a potential last dance of sorts. Bryce Harper is the superstar in Philadelphia. He is an all-time icon and still one of the best players in MLB.

He has never won the World Series, though, and it would be a travesty if he finished his career ringless. Harper always elevates his game in the big moments, but who else will need to step up in order for the Phillies to make a World Series push? Check out the gallery to find out.

Trea Turner needs to be healthy and on top of his game

Trea Turner has a history of improving come playoff time, but he won't be going into the 2025 postseason with much momentum, if any at all. The ex-Washington National and 2019 World Series champion is on the 10-day Injured List with a hamstring injury, which is something that has bothered him in the past.

Turner is expected to be back come playoff time, but he likely won't take many reps in the weeks leading up to the postseason. The lingering effects of his injury may still bother him in the playoffs, too. If Turner proves to not be 100%, then the Phillies will likely struggle. Turner is a three-time All-Star who has thrice led baseball in hits. He is currently the National League batting average leader, too.

Bryson Scott and Edmundo Sosa have replaced Turner at shortstop for now. They are okay players in the meantime, but the Phillies are built on star power, and they'll need Turner to play like a star in the postseason regardless of how his body is holding up.

Taijuan Walker needs to pitch like an ace

The biggest factor that could hold the Phillies back this year is that Zach Wheeler is out for the season. The pitcher was having a Cy Young-caliber season before he was shut down because of a blood-clotting issue. There are other impressive pitchers in Philadelphia, but that leaves the Phillies without their true ace.

Cristopher Sanchez, Ranger Suarez, Aaron Nola, Jesus Luzardo, and Taijuan Walker will all need to step up come playoff time, but Walker stands out as the player who most needs to improve. Sanchez and Suarez have sub-3.00 ERAs, and Luzardo has 190 strikeouts on the season. Expecting major improvement from the seemingly washed-up Nola seems like wishful thinking, too.

Walker has underwhelmed with a 4.03 ERA, but he has the talent to fill the void left by Wheeler. Walker made the All-Star Game back in 2021, and if he can play at that level again, the Phillies may still have just enough starting pitching depth to get the job done.

Harrison Bader's hot streak has to continue

Harrison Bader was a trade deadline acquisition for the Phillies. He has been an instrumental player for the team since taking over in center field. In fact, Bader has been one of the best players in baseball during his 34-game Philadelphia tenure. Bader is batting .336 with four home runs since the trade.

He was expected to be good, but that production has been a pleasant surprise. If Bader can keep it up, the Phillies will be a scary team come playoff time. Bader had never batted higher than .267 in a season prior to this one, so there is a risk of him falling back down to Earth soon.

If Bader can play like a superstar throughout the playoffs, though, he will join Harper, Turner, Kyle Schwarber, Nick Castellanos, Alec Bohm, and J.T. Realmuto as elite offensive players who can single-handedly win their team a playoff game.