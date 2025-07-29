Currently one and a half games behind the New York Mets in the NL East, it's clear that there is still work to do for the Philadelphia Phillies. President of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski is no stranger to making noise at the MLB trade deadline. Now, with the deadline just over 54 hours away, will Dombrowski once again pull off a big move? ESPN writers Paul Hembekides and Eric Karabell suggested that Dombrowski and Philadelphia will pull off not just one, but two trades: with the Minnesota Twins for reliever Griffin Jax and utility man Willi Castro, plus a swap with the Pittsburgh Pirates for relievers David Bednar and Dennis Santana.

“The Phillies' need for a reliever is well-documented — Jordan Romano has pitched to a 6.99 ERA and Jose Alvarado is ineligible for the postseason because of his PED suspension,” wrote Hembekides on Tuesday. “Jax's underlying metrics (40.7% chase rate, 39.7% whiff rate, 36.9% strikeout rate) are cartoonishly good and suggest his 3.91 ERA is artificially inflated. Philadelphia's need for another bat is likewise acute: Since May 1, second baseman Bryson Stott (60 wRC+) and left fielder Max Kepler have been among baseball's worst regulars at the plate. Not only has Castro posted an above-average batting line in each of the past three seasons (105 OPS+ over that span) but the utility player has also logged more than 300 innings this season in both the infield and the outfield.”

Jax would slide into a set-up role in Philadelphia, providing a strikeout arm sorely needed by the Phillies' pen right now. Castro would be able to take at bats away from Kepler and Stott, plus give other starters a day off. He'd be a great pickup by Dombrowski as well. The veteran utilityman would provide more balance to a lineup that could use it as well. Those two would just be part of ESPN's solution though. What would Bednar and Santana provide for the Phillies?

Proposed duo of trades would boost Phillies in multiple areas

Bednar and Santana have formed quite a dynamic duo at the backend of Pittsburgh's bullpen. Bednar overcame an early season rough patch and demotion to reclaim his role as the team's closer. Santana has shown strikeout stuff and would also slide in alongside Jax as a setup man. Bednar would presumably close for the Phillies, but by bringing in Jax and Santana, they wouldn't be too reliant on an arm that did struggle early this year.

“Pittsburgh trades both right-handers for catcher Eduardo Tait,” opined Karabell. “The Phillies are not merely one relief pitcher short. Even with David Robertson and Jose Alvarado (but not for the playoffs) on the way and rumors of a starter or two (Jesus Luzardo?) heading to relief, they need multiple additions.”

Losing Tait would sting, but the goal is to win a World Series. A bullpen fortified with three of the market's best relief arms would certainly be more potent in October. Adding Castro as well would certainly help both the lineup and in the field. If the Phillies can lure players like these to Citizens Bank Park, then their postseason odds would certainly look a lot better than they do right now.