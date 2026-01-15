The Philadelphia Phillies and free agent shortstop Bo Bichette held a virtual meeting on Monday. MLB Network insider Jon Heyman said the meeting went “very well” and created real momentum toward a possible deal.

Heyman appeared on MLB Network's “Hot Stove” on Wednesday and noted the positive talks between the two sides. He said there is “momentum to get it done.

“There are other teams… the Dodgers, it’s possible, the Red Sox, maybe. Yankees… Maybe his old Toronto team. But it feels like Philly, it feels like there’s some momentum there to get it done and work it out,” said Heyman.

Philadelphia’s interest in the 27-year-old former Toronto Blue Jays star picked up after reports of the video call surfaced late last week. Bichette is a two-time All-Star who hit .311 with an .840 OPS in 2025. He turned down a one-year $22.025 million qualifying offer from Toronto, making him one of the top free agents on the market, along with Cody Bellinger and Kyle Tucker.

Bichette is open to moving off shortstop, which fits the Phillies’ needs. He could play second base or third base. Signing him would likely require trades, possibly involving Alec Bohm and maybe sacrificing J.T. Realmuto, to help manage a projected $304 million payroll. The Phillies like Bichette’s age, as he turns 28 in March, especially compared to older free agents such as Alex Bregman, who signed a five-year, $175 million deal.

MLB Trade Rumors predicted the former Blue Jay would sign an eight-year, $208 million contract. The median crowd-sourced projection on FanGraphs’ free agent tracker had him at seven years and $189 million.

Philadelphia would be willing to go long-term to keep the yearly cost down. A contract like that would run through his age 36 season, similar to deals the team has already given to Trea Turner and Bryce Harper.

Other teams, such as the New York Yankees, Los Angeles Dodgers, Boston Red Sox, and Blue Jays, are still in the mix. However, the Phillies appear to be the frontrunners as Bichette looks to join a contender. With spring training approaching, a deal could significantly reshape the Phillies’ lineup.