Alex Bregman agreed to a five-year, $175 million contract with the Chicago Cubs on Saturday, right in the middle of the Chicago Bears' thrilling comeback win over the Green Bay Packers in the Wild Card Round. The deal includes a full no-trade clause and no opt-outs along with deferred money. At $35 million per year, it sets a new record for the Cubs and signals the team’s improved efforts to win the NL Central after finishing second in 2025.

Bregman will turn 32 in March and will have the deal with Chicago run through his age-36 season. He had a solid season with the Red Sox in 2025, hitting .273 with a .360 on-base percentage and a .462 slugging percentage, along with 18 home runs and 62 RBIs in 114 games. His strong production came despite missing time with a quad injury that sidelined him from May 24 to July 11.

The deal will be the third-largest contract in Cubs history by total value, behind Jason Heyward’s $184 million deal in 2015 and Dansby Swanson’s $177 million contract in 2022. It will also set a franchise record with a $35 million average annual value, though Ken Rosenthal reports the “exact net present-day value” is more in the $30-31 million per season range because of the $70 million in deferred money.

The Cubs are getting a proven third baseman known for strong defense, consistent offense, and leadership in the clubhouse. Since 2020, Bregman has ranked among the league’s best at his position defensively, and his bat should play well at Wrigley Field. Bregman will take the third-base job from Matt Shaw, who will either become a super utility player or the starting second baseman if Nico Hoerner gets traded. With Hoerner coming off a career season, the former seems to be the likelier option for now.

Signing Bregman is a big move for a Cubs team that won 92 games and reached the postseason before losing to the Milwaukee Brewers in the NL Division Series. After that exit, Chicago’s main offseason goals were adding a top starting pitcher and a true impact bat. Over the past week, the Cubs have completed both those goals by adding Bregman and acquiring Edward Cabrera in a trade with the Miami Marlins.

Over his 10-year MLB career, Bregman has hit .272/.365/.481 with 209 home runs and 725 RBIs. He has finished in the top five of MVP voting twice, including a runner-up finish in 2019 with 41 homers and an 8.9 bWAR season. He won two World Series titles with the Houston Astros and reached the AL Championship Series seven straight times.

Final grades for Alex Bregman, Cubs

Alex Bregman earns an A for his proven track record, elite defense, consistent offense, and leadership. He also scores big after signing a short-term contract with the Boston Red Sox last offseason and then opting out after just one year. Scott Boras wins again.

The Cubs’ signing grades out as a B+ for filling an important need and showing financial commitment when there were doubts they would do so, though the long-term contract carries some risk at age 32.