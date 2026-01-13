The Philadelphia Phillies' push to sign free agent infielder Bo Bichette picked up steam after MLB insider Jon Heyman reported that a recent meeting “went very well.” Bichette, 27, views the Phillies as a first-class organization, and there is strong interest on both sides as talks with catcher J.T. Realmuto remain stalled.

The meeting, which took place on Monday, ended on a positive note. The Phillies see him as a right-handed power bat who could strengthen the lineup after a 96-win 2025 season.

Bichette hit .311 with a .357 on-base percentage and a .483 slugging percentage in 2025, along with 18 home runs. He could play second or third for the Phillies, but he has limited experience at second base. He played second base in the 2025 postseason and 30 minor league games, and has never played third base.

The Phillies cannot sign both Bichette and Realmuto, and landing Bichette would likely require trading an infielder. Alec Bohm is the top candidate, with a $10.2 million salary, while Bryson Stott is set to earn $5.9 million.

Philadelphia's 2026 payroll is projected to top the $304 million luxury-tax threshold, where every additional dollar is taxed at 110 percent. The Phillies are willing to exceed that mark again, but only to a point.

Bichette is seeking a contract likely larger than what the Phillies could offer Realmuto, which could end Realmuto's return and force them to pursue another catcher, possibly Victor Caratini.

Despite strong interest from Philadelphia, they are far from alone in the race for the 27-year-old’s signature. The Boston Red Sox, along with the Blue Jays, New York Yankees, and Los Angeles Dodgers, are also firmly in the mix.

Bo Bichette remains a top free agent, and MLB insider Ken Rosenthal says a favorite is emerging. Speaking Monday on the “Fair Territory” podcast, he said the Phillies are leading the race and compared their approach to the Baltimore Orioles' pursuit of Pete Alonso.

The deal is possible but still a long shot, largely because it depends on the situation with Realmuto. If the Phillies land Bichette, it would be a major move in their push to return to World Series contention.