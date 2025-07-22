The Philadelphia Phillies needed some heroics to pull off a thrilling home win over the Boston Red Sox on Monday night. They even made history while they were at it.

Both teams were even at two runs apiece after nine innings, needing extra innings to determine a winner. They looked for wins as Philadelphia needed winning momentum while Boston wanted to return to their hot rhythm.

The Phillies only needed the bottom of the 10th inning to take the win. With bases loaded, Edmundo Sosa reached first base on a catcher's interference. This allowed the basemen to move up a base, having Otto Kemp score the game-winning run.

The catcher interference ended up being historic for Philadelphia, per analyst Ryan Spaeder. They the first team to win a game on a walk-off catcher interference since the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Cincinnati Reds on Aug. 1, 1971.

How Phillies played against Red Sox

The Phillies made MLB history and capitalized it with a huge victory over the Red Sox.

Boston got on the board first with a home run in the first inning. Philadelphia responded in the fourth frame with RBI singles from Nick Castellanos and JT Realmuto. The visitors refused to give up, getting the equalizer in the sixth inning with an RBI single from Trevor Story. Both sides remained even for three consecutive frames until the hosts got the game-winning run.

The Phillies' bullpen did a solid job at reducing the Red Sox's scoring opportunities, only conceding eight hits after 36 at-bats. Max Lazar earned the win for his performance in the 10th inning, while Zach Wheeler was on the mound for six frames. He struck out 10 batters while conceding seven hits and two runs.

Philadelphia has a 57-43 record on the season, boasting the top spot of the NL East Division standings. They are 0.5 games behind the New York Mets and 10.5 games above the Miami Marlins.

The Phillies will prepare for Game 2 of their series against the Red Sox. The contest will take place on July 22 at 6:45 p.m. ET.