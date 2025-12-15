After signing Kyle Schwarber to a $150 million contract, the Philadelphia Phillies made another splash by adding outfielder Adolis Garcia on a $10 million deal. But with addition must come subtraction.

The future of Nick Castellanos in Philadelphia is looking grim. With Garcia now in town, Castellanos isn't expected to open the year with the Phillies, via Jon Heyman of the New York Post.

“Nick Castellanos will be gone one way or another from Philly. $20M to go for 2026,” Heyman wrote. “You’d think some team would pay some small fraction of it, but in any case, he’s been replaced. Adolis is the new RF. $10M for Adolis fwiw.”

Article Continues Below

Castellanos is set to hit free agency after the 2026 season. It's fair to wonder exactly what the Phillies would get in a trade for a potential rental. However, $20 million is a steep price to pay for a player who may not see everyday at-bats.

The outfielder has spent the last four seasons with Philadelphia, being named an All-Star in 2023. Over 602 games total, Castellanos hit .260 with 82 home runs and 326 RBIs. His numbers did drop in 2025, hitting .250 with 17 home runs and 72 RBIs. The Phillies now seem more comfortable having Garcia patrol right field.

There should still be plenty of suitors in trade talks. The number of interested teams will go up if the Phillies are willing to eat some of Castellanos' contract. But he is still a two-time All-Star and former Silver Slugger. He has a spot in someone's lineup. It just doesn't look like it'll be Philadelphia's.