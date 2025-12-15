The Denver Broncos earned a pivotal 36-24 win over the Green Bay Packers in Week 15, moving to 12-2 on the season. To earn the victory, star cornerback Patrick Surtain II needed to make a play.

With the Broncos trailing 23-14, Surtain did exactly that by intercepting Packers quarterback Jordan Love. Denver scored on their next possession before making the overall comeback. Before his big play was even made, Surtain said he saw an interception coming his way, via Zac Stevens of DNVR.

“It was a pivotal situation, we needed to make a play. We got to find a way,” Surtain said. “It was the same formation look, they threw a deep pass earlier to [Christian Watson] that was overthrown. Just from recognition, I realized that they flipped the formation to the other side, trying to attack deep. I kept my leverage, played high and made a play on the ball.”

Pat Surtain II on his game-changing INT: Pat said he knew it was coming pic.twitter.com/NepbVGt9hF — Zac Stevens (@ZacStevensDNVR) December 15, 2025

The Broncos have been led by their defense throughout their AFC-leading run. Denver is exiting Week 15 ranked fifth in total defense, allowing 287.7 yards per game. That run defense has been particularly impressive, ranking second in the league by allowing 90.9 YPG. Packers running back Josh Jacobs did gain 73 yards and a touchdown in Week 15, so the Broncos will be looking to bounce back. But on an 11-game win streak, Denver has proven capable of taking on any foes.

It helps having a player like Surtain in your secondary. Coming off of his Defensive Player of the Year season, the cornerback has put up 38 tackles, 12 passes defended and an interception in 11 2025 games. Furthermore, his 75.9 grade from Pro Football Focus ranks ninth/108 cornerbacks.

The Broncos will need Surtain at the top of his game as they head towards the playoffs. But being able to diagnose an interception before it happens proves he is locked in.