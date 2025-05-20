The Philadelphia Phillies were in danger of being responsible for just the ninth win of the season for the Colorado Rockies, but a late homerun from Alec Bohm helped Philadelphia earn the win. The Rockies have been the worst team in baseball this season as they came into Monday's game against the Phillies with an 8-38 record. Colorado led 3-1 heading into the seventh inning, but it was all Philadelphia down the stretch. The Phillies ended up winning the game 9-3.

Bryce Harper got the Phillies within a run on a sac-fly in the seventh inning, and that set the stage for Alec Bohm's clutch two-run shot to put Philly on top for good. It was a 4-3 game at the time, but the Phillies obviously weren't done yet.

Alec Bohm delivers a CLUTCH go-ahead home run to dead center 🚀pic.twitter.com/5znmVOynQD — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) May 20, 2025

The disastrous ending to this game sums up the Rockies' season well. Colorado got off to a great start in this one, but like almost always, the team just couldn't get the job done.

Colorado got on the board early as Ezequiel Tovar launched a solo shot in the bottom of the first inning to go up 1-0. The Rockies would have the lead from that point until the Bohm homer in the eighth inning.

Tovar knocked in another run in the third inning to make it 2-0, but the Philles cut the deficit in half in the fifth on a Bryce Harper RBI single. The Rockies got the run back in the sixth when Brenton Doyle plated a run with an RBI ground-rule double.

Kyle Freeland got the start on the mound for the Rockies, and he pitched a tremendous game. He last 5.1 innings and he gave up just one run on seven hits while striking out six and walking two. Freeland put Colorado in a good position to win the game, but the bullpen could not hold up its end of the bargain.

After Bohm homered in the eighth inning to make it 4-3, the Phillies added two more runs in the inning on a Trae Turner double. Just for good measure, Philadelphia plated three more runs in the top of the ninth inning to earn a comfortable victory.

The Rockies better figure things out quickly, because Monday night's game was just the first in a four-game series. The two teams will get together again for Game 2 on Tuesday night at Coors Field in Denver, Colorado. The game will get underway at 6:40 MT. Game 3 will take place at the same time on Wednesday, but Game 4 will be a 1:10 start.