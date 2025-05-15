After the Colorado Rockies fired manager Bud Black after a historically bad start to the current campaign, the season has not gotten much better. It was another frustrating loss for the Rockies as the team was swept by the Texas Rangers, with All-Star third baseman Ryan McMahon having a distinct message for the team.

Colorado is the first team in the modern era of baseball to lose 36 of their first 43 games, according to ESPN, as the 7-36 record is the first for a team since 1900. McMahon, who's experienced the team going to the playoffs in 2017 and 2018, would emphasize not letting go of the rope in regards to the season.

“Just keep going,” McMahon said via ESPN. “You've got to keep your head down. You've got to keep putting the work in. We've got a lot of areas we can improve in, and that's the only way we're going to improve.”

Looking at the team's record on the road, it's also one to turn your eyes away from in dismay as the Rockies are 2-20 to start the season. There have been four other teams besides Colorado to have such a mark, which is the worst start on the road in the modern era.

On the bright side, the 2005 Houston Astros also started 2-20 on the road and eventually went to the World Series, as ESPN notes.

Rockies interim manager Warren Schaeffer speaks about the effort level

As the dreadful season continues for the Rockies, the team is hoping that interim manager Warren Schaeffer, previously the third-base coach before Black's firing, can boost the team. He's currently 0-3 since Black was relieved of his duties on Sunday, as the unit hopes an off day can reset their minds.

“That's the plan,” Schaeffer said Wednesday night via ESPN. “We're looking forward to (the day off), and we're looking forward to getting after the Diamondbacks in Arizona.”

If there can be an aspect that has been totally hampering Colorado in many contests this season, it's been the way they begin games, where they're being outscored 44-15 in the first inning. Looking at Wednesday's 8-3 loss to the Rangers, the Rockies let go of four runs with pitcher Anthony Senzatela continuing to struggle.

“We've got to find a way to start the game better,” Schaeffer said.

Despite the concerns, Schaeffer commends the team for “getting after it,” as effort isn't a problem in the clubhouse.

“The boys are getting after it,” he said. “In the clubhouse before the game. All the preparatory work. In the dugout. Pitchers that aren't pitching are getting after it during the game. Hey, maybe a little too much. But we need to find that even keel where we can get the job done.”

The Rockies are 7-36, as said before, which puts them last in the NL West as they start a three-game road series against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Friday night.