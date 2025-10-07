The Philadelphia Phillies are one loss away from their season ending unless they can win three straight against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NLDS.

Now headed to Los Angeles, the Phillies will have their heels against the wall as they attempt to do the unthinkable and dethrone the Dodgers of their opportunity to repeat. For that to happen, the Phillies must turn on the heat offensively.

Bryce Harper is the leader of the Phillies. When he is going, the team is unstoppable. The same can be said about Kyle Schwarber and his home run threat. However, if Harper isn't playing well, then the team won't get far.

Harper understands that he plays for one of the most passionate fan bases in sports, if not the most passionate. Philadelphia fans expect nothing short of glory. When things don't go well, they boo. When things go great, there is no fan base louder if you combine all the sports between the Phillies, Eagles, 76ers, Flyers, and even the other sports in the state of Pennsylvania.

Here is what Harper had to say about the passionate Phillies fans.

“I love playing at the Bank. I love our fans. I boo myself when I get out. I'm the same way. So I trust in what they do. They show up for us every day, day in and day out. So if we deserve to be booed…they spend their hard-earned dollars to come watch us play. They expect greatness out of us. I expect greatness out of myself and my teammates as well.”

On Wednesday night, the Phillies and Dodgers will meet in LA for a late start. Aaron Nola will start for the Phillies, while Yoshinobu Yamamoto will start for the Dodgers. If the Phillies win they will play Game 4 on Thursday. The hope is that they can force a Game 5 back at the Bank.