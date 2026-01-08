Bo Bichette is one of the most sought-after players in the free agency pool, as he's viewed as one of the most talented infielders available in the market. With a return to the Toronto Blue Jays seemingly unlikely, it appears the Philadelphia Phillies are at least meeting with Bichette.

Reports indicate that the Phillies are expected to schedule a meeting with the 27-year-old free agent, according to Matt Gelb and Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic. The front office is weighing all of its options, and it's said that if a deal is reached with Bichette, then Philadelphia would likely have to move on from JT Realmuto and Alec Bohm.

“As the Phillies reach a possible inflection point in their offseason, they have scheduled a meeting with free-agent infielder Bo Bichette and done extensive work on the various roster ripple effects of signing him, multiple league sources told The Athletic.

“Bichette is expected to meet with Phillies officials on a video conference call in the coming days, those sources said. The club’s interest in Bichette is legitimate, and if it results in a deal, it would likely require the team to move on from roster mainstays JT Realmuto and Alec Bohm.”

Bo Bichette is coming off one of the best seasons of his career, despite suffering a knee injury in early September that forced him to miss the Blue Jays' ALDS against the New York Yankees. However, he did return to action in the playoffs and played a key role in helping Toronto reach and play in the World Series.

When healthy, the two-time All-Star was one of the best players on the Blue Jays' roster. He ended the 2025 regular season with a .311 batting average (tied career-best) and .357 OBP while recording 181 hits, 18 home runs, and 94 RBIs.