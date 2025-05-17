The Philadelphia Phillies secured an impressive 8-4 comeback victory on Friday night, and Bryce Harper undoubtedly played his part. The veteran was 3 for 4 with two RBIs on the evening.

In the process, Harper also reached a career milestone. He hit the 1,000 run mark and became only the 14th player ever to get to 1,000 RBIs, 1,000 runs, and 1,000 walks before his 33rd birthday, per MLB.com. The names on this list are impressive as can be, too. We're talking Babe Ruth, Mickey Mantle, Ted Williams, Barry Bonds, and Albert Pujols, among others.

This latest accomplishment highlights the special player Harper is and the impact he's had since coming up to the big leagues over a decade ago.

The slugger spoke on the milestone:

“Obviously, you always want more,” Bryce Harper said. “There’s a lot of baseball ahead of me, and this team, as well. Obviously, having moments like that are really cool on a personal level. It’s really, really cool to be part of that company, that history. Topper [Phillies manager Rob Thomson] read some names, and just to be part of that is just a really cool moment for me. It’s pretty awesome.”

Harper is hitting under .200 since late April, but he's 5 for 10 across his last three appearances. The outfielder is committed to doing the work to turn things around, and his recent results are a testament to that:

“Obviously, I’m not where I want to be,” Harper said. “It’s part of it. I’ve just got to keep grinding. I’m doing it every day. Down there [in the batting cage] trying to feel good and feel good during the game. Obviously I’m putting myself in some bad situations, as well, swinging at pitches out of the zone. I’ve just got to keep pounding the pavement and doing everything I can to get better.”

Bryce Harper still has a few years left in the Majors at the very least, so we can expect more records.