What makes the MLB postseason so heartbreaking for some teams is that, after a successful regular season in which they won the vast majority of the 162 games they played, their World Series hopes can crumble with the snap of a finger. For a Philadelphia Phillies team that's still looking to avenge their World Series loss nearly three years ago, this makes their NLDS defeat at the hands of the Los Angeles Dodgers that much more devastating especially when they lost Game 4 in such an excruciating manner.

The MLB postseason has a funny way of making even the best hitters in baseball look dreadful. This year, it was Kyle Schwarber's turn to have his tough moments in the postseason when it mattered the most, as he could muster just one hit outside of the Phillies' Game 3 win (in which he homered twice and drove in three).

In Game 4, he went just 1-5 from the plate with two strikeouts, with his lone hit of the night coming in the very first inning. This is not the way Schwarber would have envisioned his 2025 campaign would end, and now, his future is hanging in the air as he's headed for free agency once the season ends. But Schwarber, as long as the price is right, may be leaning towards staying with the Phillies if his comments after the game are any indication.

“I got a lot of respect for the guys in here, our organization, the coaches, the coaching staff, everyone top to bottom. This is a premier organization and a lot of people should feel, you know, very lucky that you're playing for a team that is trying to win every single year. And you have a fan base that cares and you have ownership that cares and you have coaches that care, you have everyone in the room that cares,” Schwarber said, via Jason Dumas of ABC 6.

Kyle Schwarber got emotional while talking about his upcoming free agency. pic.twitter.com/jhcnMSsBHH — Jason Dumas (@JDumasReports) October 10, 2025

Article Continues Below

Kyle Schwarber is about to cash in after strong 2025 season with Phillies

The Phillies have not been shy at all to spend in free agency, and they will have to splash the cash if they were to bring Schwarber back into the fold. Schwarber clearly loves the organization, and he was their premier run-producer this past season, hitting 56 home runs and driving in 132 runs, tallying 4.9 WAR (per Fangraphs) even though he rarely plays the field.

Some have Schwarber projected for a contract that would net him over $30 million per season on a contract that spans over five years. Will the Phillies deem the 32-year-old slugger worth that kind of money?