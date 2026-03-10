The Denver Broncos made a notable roster move Monday by releasing veteran linebacker Dre Greenlaw shortly after securing Alex Singleton on a new contract. The decision signals a shift in Denver’s linebacker plans while also creating valuable salary cap flexibility as the organization prepares for the next stage of the offseason.

Denver recently re‑signed Singleton to a two‑year, 15.5 million dollar contract, reinforcing his importance in the middle of their defense. Singleton delivered a highly productive 2025, leading the team with 135 tackles (54 solo, 81 assists) plus 1.0 sack, four pass breakups, and a forced fumble across 16 games. With that consistency and durability, the Broncos clearly prioritized keeping him as their defensive anchor moving forward.

Financial factors heavily influenced Denver’s decision to release Dre Greenlaw. The Broncos will process the move as a post–June 1 designation, saving approximately $8 million in salary cap space. Greenlaw had completed only one season of a three-year contract worth roughly $31.5 million, but Denver structured the deal with a clear one-year exit option and chose to exercise it.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport first reported the roster move Monday on X, formerly Twitter, revealing the team decided to part ways with the veteran linebacker as part of the team’s evolving defensive plans.

“Source: The #Broncos are releasing veteran LB Dre Greenlaw, a big-time physical presence in their defense.”

Greenlaw’s limited availability during the 2025 season also factored into the decision. The former San Francisco 49ers linebacker appeared in eight games, recording 43 tackles, one interception, and one forced fumble after missing the offseason and the first six games with thigh injuries. He also served a one-game suspension after verbally threatening referee Brad Allen, a documented league disciplinary action.

Multiple reports also noted a torn quadriceps injury that could impact his availability into the 2025–26 timeline. Combined with the contract structure and Denver’s recent commitment to Singleton, the team ultimately chose to move forward with a different linebacker alignment.

With the release, the Broncos gain financial flexibility and clarity at linebacker while positioning Singleton as a central figure in the defense heading into the upcoming NFL season.