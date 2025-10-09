The Philadelphia Phillies staved off elimination with a statement road win over the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 3 of the 2025 NLDS Wednesday night, and superstar Bryce Harper is already looking ahead to the next step.

Harper’s postgame message summed up the clubhouse energy heading into Game 4.

CBS News Detroit’s Jeff Skversky took to X (formerly known as Twitter), posting a clip of Harper discussing the team's mindset after keeping their season alive.

“You’ve got to go 1-0. I’ve seen it multiple times in multiple series in multiple sports. It happened… our biggest goal and ultimate goal is to win a World Series.”

After falling behind 2-0 in the series, the Phillies offense finally broke through in Game 3. Kyle Schwarber launched two home runs, and the team regained momentum with a decisive 8-2 road win. The leadership of the two-time NL MVP played a key role in the turnaround, both on the field and in the dugout.

The quote wasn’t just a cliché — it reflected Harper’s growing role as a vocal leader. His “go 1-0” approach is about staying present, staying aggressive, and trusting the team’s identity. That mindset now becomes the key as the NLDS Game 4 matchup Thursday night.

The Phillies will turn to left-hander Cristopher Sanchez for Game 4, facing Tyler Glasnow in a pivotal pitching matchup. Sanchez offers elite command and poise from the left side, while Glasnow’s power and velocity could test hitters early.

Harper’s mindset has clearly resonated in the clubhouse. The team’s focus on staying present has fueled their response in Game 3, with Schwarber’s resurgence and the bullpen’s seven shutout innings proving the formula is working.

If that energy carries into Game 4, the Phillies could force a winner-take-all return to Citizens Bank Park — where they posted a dominant 55-26 record during the regular season.