The Philadelphia Phillies are seemingly content for the most part with their current roster. The Phillies aren't looking to acquire any further outfield help and their pitching is now especially intriguing with the recent signing of Brad Keller. However, Philadelphia could still look to sign third baseman Alex Bregman — depending on whether or not Alec Bohm emerges as a trade candidate.

“I think the Bohm thing will be the X-factor,” MLB insider Bob Nightengale of USA Today said during a recent appearance on Foul Territory. “I could see them moving Bohm, then if they want they could jump in on Bregman.”

If the season began today, Bohm would be the Phillies' starting third baseman. The 29-year-old only has one season of team control remaining, however, meaning Philadelphia may look to trade him soon. Otherwise, Bohm could walk in free agency next offseason.

Perhaps the idea of a contract extension would entice the Phillies. Although Bohm was an All-Star in 2024, he has been inconsistent at times throughout his career. The Phillies may prefer to give the big contract to a proven and more consistent veteran such as Bregman. Of course, that is only speculation, and Bohm is still on track to start at third base for Philadelphia in 2026 as of this story's writing.

If Bohm isn't moved, a Phillies' Bregman pursuit appears unlikely to occur. Nightengale's “X-factor” claim about Bohm seems to be correct.

Bregman is one of the most discussed players still remaining in free agency. He spent 2025 with the Boston Red Sox, and a reunion could certainly come to fruition. The Chicago Cubs are also a possible destination, while the Arizona Diamondbacks were recently mentioned as a potential suitor.

The Phillies will be a team worth monitoring in the Alex Bregman free agency sweepstakes, though.