Both the Kansas City Royals and Philadelphia Phillies are looking to make the playoffs in 2026. As each franchise alters their roster, Kansas City and Philadelphia have swapped relief pitchers.

The Royals acquired left-hander Matt Strahm from the Phillies, via Robert Murray of FanSided. In turn, Philadelphia received right-hander Jonathan Bowlan, via Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic.

Strahm has been with the Phillies for the past three seasons, appearing in 188 games. He registered a 2.71 ERA and a 257/52 K/BB ratio. Furthermore, Strahm was named an All-Star for the first time in his career in 2024, pitching to a 1.87 ERA and a 79/11 K/BB ratio.

While has has been impressive, the Phillies recently signed fellow relief pitcher Brad Keller to a $22 million contract. With Strahm signed to a $7.5 million contract and set to be a free agent after the season, Philadelphia moved on. They'll hope Bowlan will add an additional spark next to Keller in the pen.

Article Continues Below

Over his three years with the Royals, the right-hander has registered a 4.32 ERA and a 52/20 K/BB ratio. His ERA is inflated after allowing four runs over 2.2 innings in his only 2024 appearance. But in 2025, Bowlan put up a 3.86 ERA and a 46/17 K/BB ratio over a career-high 34 appearances. Under team control through 2032, the Phillies preferred the control.

Philadelphia was in clear need of some bullpen help after finishing 20th in ERA (4.27) in 2025. Kansas City ranked seventh (3.63), meaning they're building onto what was already a strength.

Both sides still have plenty of moves to make this offseason, meaning this trade could go unremembered as Opening Day approaches. But if Strahm and Bowlan both deliver in their new bullpens it'll be a win-win.