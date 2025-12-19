The Philadelphia Phillies have been massively altering their bullpen ahead of the 2026 campaign, highlighted by their $22 million Brad Keller deal. Their latest addition saw the Phillies complete a trade with the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Philadelphia has acquired left-hander Kyle Backhus for minor league outfielder Avery Owusu-Asiedu, via Matt Gelb of The Athletic. It marks another pitching trade for the Phillies after they dealt Matt Strahm to the Kansas City Royals for Jonathan Bowlan.

It's clear to see why Philadelphia has put such an emphasis on their bullpen. They finished the 2025 ranked 20th in ERA as a unit with a mark of 4.27. If the Phillies want to truly make a push into the World Series, they need their bullpen to come through.

Article Continues Below

Backhus won't be able to do it all on his own. But he will still be a serviceable addition for Philadelphia. The left-hander made his MLB debut in 2025, appearing in 32 games. Backhus held a 4.62 ERA and a 22/8 K/BB ratio, even recording two saves.

He spent five seasons in the minors prior to that debut, playing in 162 games over all three levels. Backhus recorded a 3.49 ERA and a 259/95 K/BB ratio. After a 3.08 ERA and 37/10 K/BB ratio over his final 26 innings in the minors, the Diamondbacks decided that Backhus was ready for the major leagues.

Now, he'll have a new opportunity with the Phillies. His experience should secure him a spot in the bullpen. However, it's clear Philadelphia is considering all avenues as their reconstruct their relief system. As they continue to build, the Phillies at least know they have Backhus to work with.