The Philadelphia Phillies had a somewhat quiet offseason, but are still one of the top contenders in the National League, and Bryce Harper, spoke on the active offseasons that the Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Mets had, saying that he was happy for the players first and foremost.

“I think it's great for the players,” Bryce Harper said, according to The Philadelphia Inquirer.

The Phillies will have to contend with both the Dodgers and Phillies. Los Angeles made several big additions, headlined by Blake Snell, Roki Sasaki, and the re-signing of Teoscar Hernandez. New York made the historic signing of Juan Soto to the biggest contract in sports history while also bringing back Pete Alonso as well. Harper spoke on what the two teams are doing with their acquisitions.

“You expect [the Dodgers] to go out and do those things just like the Yankees did in the 2000s,” Harper said. “… It's what kind of team they are. They get guys that defer money and do things the right way. … Obviously, the Mets are doing the same thing.”

It will be interesting to see how the Phillies stack up. They have been one of the best teams in the National League in recent years, but have not gotten over the hump to win a World Series title. The Mets emerged on the scene last season, making a run to the NLCS, beating the Phillies in the NLDS on the way. Of course, New York is in the same division as the Phillies, and the Atlanta Braves are a formidable team as well with the players returning from injury.

The Phillies have signed plenty of star-level players in recent years, so it is on their established core to succeed in the postseason. Harper is the biggest name, and he, along with others like Trea Turner, will have to be a big part of the team's success in 2025 once again. The only certain thing is that Harper and the Phillies will not back down from the challenge.