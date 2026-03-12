The Philadelphia Phillies are currently gearing up for a highly consequential 2026 season, in which they will look to bounce back after last year's tough loss in the NLDS against the eventual World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers. The Phillies are mostly bringing back the same core of players as last year, although they did recently make headlines by parting ways with Nick Castellanos.

Now, information is coming to light on how the team is planning to honor one of its franchise legends at some point in the upcoming season.

“All Star second baseman Chase Utley will be inducted into the Phillies Hall of Fame this summer,” reported MLB insider Bob Nightengale of USA Today on X, formerly Twitter.

Utley is one of the most beloved members of the team in recent Phillies history, having been with the organization from 2003-2015. During his time there, he racked up several accolades, including six All-Star appearances and four Silver Slugger awards, also helping lead the team to the 2008 World Series championship.

Article Continues Below

At this point, it's unclear what date the Phillies have in mind to honor the franchise icon.

For now, Philadelphia's focus is on finding a way to end that nearly two-decade-long champion drought. The team has been on the doorstep of MLB immortality on multiple occasions over the last several years, but they have found unique ways to fizzle out in the playoffs in those seasons, including a mind-numbing gaffe to end their series against the Dodgers last year.

In any case, the Phillies' 2026 season is slated to get underway later this month with a home series against the Texas Rangers.