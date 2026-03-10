As the Philadelphia Phillies continue to push through their spring training slate, the roster is starting to take shape. Following a strong first season with the Phillies in 2025, starting pitcher Jesus Luzardo signed a $135 million contract extension on Monday. Philadelphia's official X, formerly Twitter, account shared a message from Luzardo to fans after news of the deal broke.

A message from Zeus to Philly! ❤️💙 pic.twitter.com/ZHduke01yq — Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) March 10, 2026

“A message from Zeus to Philly!” exclaimed the team account on Tuesday afternoon.

Luzardo is set to start his second season in the Phillies' rotation alongside veteran ace Zack Wheeler, the steady Aaron Nola, and the rising Cristopher Sanchez. While Wheeler recovers from surgery, it will be up to Luzardo and his counterparts to help carry the starting staff. Can the ex-Miami Marlins starter prove that his big-money extension is worth the price?

Phillies look to rebound from disappointing 2025 finish

Luzardo's first season at Citizens Bank Park led to him tying a career high in starts with 32. The 28-year-old went 15-7 with a 3.92 ERA and 218 strikeouts over a career-high 183.2 innings. 2025 was the best season in Luzardo's career. If he can continue to get better in 2026, this extension could be a master stroke by Phillies president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski.

With Luzardo locked up long-term, Dombrowski also brought back veteran stars Kyle Schwarber and JT Realmuto with new deals of their own. A team loaded with veteran stars, the Phillies' window to capture a World Series seems to be closing. Schwarber, Realmuto, first baseman Bryce Harper, and shortstop Trea Turner, plus rotation stalwarts Wheeler and Nola, are all in their 30s. It could be up to Luzardo and Sanchez to help lead Philadelphia's next core. Will both of them be up to the challenge? If so, the Phillies' long-term plans should work out smoothly.