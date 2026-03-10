The Philadelphia Phillies recently reached a contract extension with pitcher Jesus Luzardo. At his scheduled press conference to announce the deal, Luzardo had some surprise visitors. Nearly all of his Phillies teammates showed up, per NBC Sports Philadelphia.

Look who showed up to support Jesús Luzardo during his press conference for a big-time extension with the Phillies. pic.twitter.com/rWkmkdFlEM — NBC Sports Philadelphia (@NBCSPhilly) March 10, 2026

Luzardo was thankful to see so many familiar faces at his press conference.

“It's been a great ride and I really enjoyed over the last season, some of the most fun I have ever had,” Luzardo said at his presser.

The left-hander agreed to a $135 million extension with Philadelphia, per the New York Post. The extension is good for five years. Luzardo finished the 2025 regular season with 15 victories and a 3.92 ERA.

The 2025 season was Luzardo's first with Philadelphia. He helped the Phillies reach the postseason. Philadelphia ended up losing in the Major League Baseball Playoffs to the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Jesus Luzardo excelled for the Phillies in 2025

The Phillies are hoping that Luzardo can once again help carry the rotation throughout the year. Philadelphia faces a very tough challenge in the National League East this season, with the New York Mets and other clubs improving their rosters during the offseason.

Luzardo had strong command throughout 2025.

“His 216 strikeouts last season ranked second in the NL behind San Francisco ace Logan Webb, and Luzardo's strikeout rate of 10.58 per nine innings trailed only Dylan Cease, whose $210 million free agent contract over the winter, when deferred money is accounted for, is slightly less per year than Luzardo's deal,” ESPN reported.

Luzardo is a well-traveled pitcher. He has spent time with the Miami Marlins and Athletics, when they played in Oakland. The pitcher has 41 career regular season victories.

Luzardo is part of a Phillies rotation that includes Zach Wheeler and Christopher Sanchez. The club is looking to them to help the team win a NL pennant. The Phillies last won the World Series in the 2008 campaign.

The Phillies play a spring training game on Tuesday against the New York Yankees.