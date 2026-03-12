After failing to secure insurance coverage to play in the World Baseball Classic, it came to the attention of the Toronto Blue Jays that Jose Berrios is dealing with some kind of elbow injury. With the latest update revealing more details about the injury, Berrios admitted he wasn't expecting to be informed he had an injury.

Reports indicate that elbow inflammation was flagged during the World Baseball Classic insurance test, according to Keegan Matheson of MLB.com. That was why the 31-year-old starting pitcher was not able to join Puerto Rico in the WBC. Despite the injury concern, Blue Jays manager John Schneider claims that Berrios feels fine and that he'll continue pitching in spring training, but won't start.

“Jose Berrios is dealing with some ‘different inflammation' now in his throwing elbow. A test for WBC insurance initially showed something, so the Blue Jays did their own MRI. John Schneider stressed that Berrios feels good and will continue throwing, but he won't start today.”

Ahead of his 11th MLB season, Berrios claimed it was “strange” to learn about his elbow injury, per Matheson. He does not appear to be dealing with any pain. Jose Berrios expressed how much he missed pool play in the World Baseball Classic because of the injury, as the games took place in his home country of Puerto Rico.

“Jose Berrios tells us that he feels good and called the elbow inflammation ‘strange' to hear about after the MRI. He hopes to make his next start. He says that missing pool play was toughest, as that was in his home of Puerto Rico and he wanted to pitch in front of his family.”

In all, it doesn't appear to be a serious issue for Berrios, considering Schnieder plans to allow the two-time All-Star to continue pitching in spring training. Jose Berrios aims to bounce back in the 2026 season after posting a 4.17 ERA and 1.301 WHIP, along with 138 strikeouts through 166.0 innings pitched.