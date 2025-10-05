The Philadelphia Phillies began their playoff journey with a disappointing 5-3 loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game of the NL Divisional Series on Saturday night.

Philadelphia had a strong regular season, finishing with a 96-66 record. They had second-highest seed in the National League, earning a wild card bye as they got to the Divisional Series. However, the loss to Los Angeles leaves a lot of room for improvement.

It didn't take long for Phillies fans to call out the team, seeing how they underperformed in the series opener. Here are some of their reactions.

“Shout out Rob for putting the 40 year old Robertson back in the game when we had a full bullpen + Ranger ready to go. Good stuff! Absolute joke ..he’s gone after this series loss,” one fan said.

“Phillies bats going cold in the postseason again… #RedOctober,” another remarked.

“Pretty much the same as game one last year. Some offense early, get completely shutdown after, and then bullpen can’t hold a small lead. When they lose this series they’re going to be known as a regular season only team and will need to go through some changes,” one commented.

“Kyle Schwarber said before the last game of the season that “The fans need to be there for us”. Too bad the players didn't show up for the fans tonight because that place was rocking. Fans did their part, players did not,” one replied.

“Don’t make us relive last year — all that greatness just to win one game in October. It’s time to finish what we started. The Eagles did their part in February; now do yours,” a fan said.

How Phillies played against Dodgers

Phillies fans are right to be upset about the Game 1 loss to the Dodgers. They want to see a title run from their squad, but it will involve plenty of challenges for them to surpass.

Philadelphia did have a good start, taking a 3-0 lead after two innings. However, Los Angeles scored five unanswered runs in the sixth and seventh frames to take control of the game.

The Phillies' bullpen did a solid job at limiting the Dodgers' chances before the sixth and seventh innings. They gave up six hits after 33 at-bats, including a three-run homer from Teoscar Hernandez. Christopher Sanchez started on the mound as he lasted 5.2 innings, striking out eight batters while conceding four hits and two runs. Meanwhile, relieving pitcher David Robertson obtained the loss.

The Phillies will look to bounce back in Game 2 of their series against the Dodgers. The contest will take place on Oct. 6 at 6:08 p.m. ET.