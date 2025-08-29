Philadelphia Phillies slugger Kyle Schwarber turned Thursday night into one of the most unforgettable days of his career. First, he smashed four home runs against the Atlanta Braves, tying the Major League Baseball record for most in a single game. Then, less than an hour later, he stepped back onto the Citizens Bank Park field for a completely different type of performance, per NYTimes. This one wasn’t for the record books, but for primetime television.

A few months back #AbbottElementary reached out about having #Phillies Kyle Schwarber on the show. The timing turned out to work perfectly for both parties. “They set the filming for Aug. 28, a Thursday night. So, 53 minutes after becoming the 21st man to hit four homers in a… pic.twitter.com/1ipGLwBT70 — Alex Coll (@Alexcoll_) August 29, 2025 Expand Tweet

Months earlier, producers of the hit sitcom Abbott Elementary reached out about filming an episode at the ballpark. They wanted a Phillies player involved, and Schwarber was the obvious choice. Known in the clubhouse as someone who always shows up when called, Schwarber agreed long before his historic night at the plate. That commitment meant that 53 minutes after hitting his fourth homer, he was back on the field, uniform still on, mic tucked under his jersey, ready to trade lines with Quinta Brunson.

The Phanatic stood by, the cameras rolled, and the atmosphere felt electric. Crew members ran through multiple takes while the freshly minted slugger joined the set. At 11:15 p.m., the cast and crew wrapped with cheers echoing across the ballpark. Some even broke into “M-V-P” chants before snapping pictures with Schwarber like starstruck fans.

A night of legend on and off the field

Schwarber became the 21st player in MLB history to hit four home runs in a game, joining a rare club Athletics rookie Nick Kurtz also entered earlier this season. Braves players even brought in an infielder to pitch late in the blowout, trying to prevent further damage, but Schwarber had already done more than enough.

His teammates marveled at the feat, with shortstop Trea Turner praising Schwarber’s work ethic. “If anybody saw the amount of work he puts into it, they would understand why,” Turner said. “The routine and the effort are up there with anybody I’ve ever played with. That’s why I don’t put anything past him.”

The Phillies star didn’t get to chase history for a fifth homer, but his postgame schedule proved just as surreal. From one stage to another, Schwarber delivered. First with his bat, then with his presence on a beloved Philly-based show. For fans, that’s a storyline no scriptwriter could improve.