The No. 22 Cincinnati Bearcats got an important injury update on wide receiver Caleb Goodie ahead of their Week 12 matchup of the 2025 season.

Going into the contest, Cincinnati has stood out as one of the best performing teams in the country. Their efforts allowed them to obtain a spot on the AP Top 25 poll, sitting at 22nd place.

However, Goodie has been dealing with an injury issue as the team hopes to continue their excellent campaign. ESPN's college football insider Pete Thamel provided an update on the receiver's situation, reporting that he is doubtful for the Week 12 contest.

“Sources: Cincinnati’s second-leading receiver, Caleb Goodie, is doubtful for the Arizona game tomorrow. He has 380 yards and 20 catches for the Bearcats this year,” Thamel wrote.

What lies ahead for Cincinnati amid Caleb Goodie injury

It's an issue that Cincinnati will have to keep track before their Week 12 showdown. Caleb Goodie has been potent as one of the five most-used players in the receiving game, something the team wants to keep utilizing as the season winds down.

Cincinnati boasts a 7-2 record on the season, holding the third spot of the Big 12 standings. With a 5-1 record in conference play, they are above the Houston Cougars and Utah Utes while trailing the BYU Cougars and Texas Tech Red Raiders.

Brendan Sorsby has highlighted the Bearcats' attack as the starting quarterback. He has completed 144 passes for 2,04 yards and 21 touchdowns and two interceptions. He also added 73 rushes for 453 net yards and eight scores on the ground.

Tawee Walker leads the rushing attack with 97 carries for 533 net yards and four touchdowns, while Evan Pryor follows with 66 rushes for 478 net yards and three touchdowns.

Cyrus Allen stands tall as Cincinnati's top receiver, making 36 catches for 514 yards and 10 touchdowns. Joe Royer comes next with 23 receptions for 350 yards and four touchdowns, while Jeff Caldwell caught 21 passes for 348 yards and three touchdowns.

The No. 22 Bearcats will continue preparation for their upcoming matchup, being at home. They host the Arizona Wildcats on Nov. 15 at 12 p.m. ET.