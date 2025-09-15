As the postseason draws near for the Philadelphia Phillies, fans will hope to see the team contend for the World Series and win their first since 2008. With the team trying to improve as they have throughout the season, a trade was made by the Phillies in late July for Harrison Bader from the Minnesota Twins.

Fast forward to the present, he's adjusted to the team, even getting his own item at concessions.

Philadelphia will have on its menu an item titled “Bader Tots,” which are tater tots but with extra additions to the food, making it a special item that fans can buy at concessions. The item makes sense since his nickname is “Tots,” due to the name Bader rhyming with “tater,” according to a post from his former team, the St. Louis Cardinals, account on X, formerly Twitter.

“The Phillies are selling ‘Bader Tots' at Citizens Bank Park for the rest of the 2025 season,” the official MLB account wrote on its X. “The exclusive food item themed around Harrison Bader features tater tots topped with American cheese sauce, crumbled bacon, Cheddar Jack cheese, sour cream, and scallions.”

The Phillies are selling “Bader Tots” at Citizens Bank Park for the rest of the 2025 season The exclusive food item themed around Harrison Bader features tater tots topped with American cheese sauce, crumbled bacon, Cheddar Jack cheese, sour cream and scallions 🤤 pic.twitter.com/3jat7MMyz4 — MLB (@MLB) September 15, 2025

Harrison Bader has been a solid addition to the Phillies

While the Phillies look to close out the regular season with a bang, the addition of Bader has been a beneficial one so far, giving them a productive center fielder who also contributes on the offensive side.

So far in 38 games and 129 plate appearances, he currently sports a .349 batting average to go along with 45 hits, four home runs, 15 RBIs, but he has struck out 40 times.

At any rate, Philadelphia is currently 89-61, putting them at the top of the AL East as the team starts a three-game series against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Monday night.