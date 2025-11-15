Subscribers were stunned when YouTube TV pulled Disney content from the platform on October 30. NFL fans lost access to Monday Night Football as ESPN went dark on Youtube TV. The blackout began when the two sides were unable to agree on a new licensing deal. And football fans were left in the dark as negotiations continued.

Fortunately, the dispute has ended. After a two-week holdout, Walt Disney Company announced a multi-year distribution deal with YouTube, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

“As part of the new deal, Disney’s full suite of networks and stations – including ESPN and ABC – have already begun to be restored to YouTube TV subscribers,” a Disney press release stated.

NFL fans can once again access MNF on YouTube TV

During the blackout, YouTube TV accused Disney of pushing a costly licensing proposal that would ultimately force further price hikes on the platform. And Disney said that YouTube TV was unwilling to pay a fair price for its content.

As the two entertainment giants continued discussing terms, it became clear that subscribers were the real losers in the battle. NFL fans missed Weeks 9 and 10 of Monday Night Football. And college football fans felt the pain as well without access to ABC.

Fortunately, the disruption is over as Youtube TV and Disney reached an agreement that will restore the blacked out channels to the platform. The resolution caused a stir on social media.

TDMcClellan wrote:

“Our long national nightmare is over…”

Chuck added:

“Oh we are so back (until the next time this happens)”

Summer suggested:

“No more hostage negotiations to watch a game.”

Thrilla the Goilla wrote:

“Guess my price will go up now”

Sami ON Tap added:

“Good lol I knew someone would cave.”

@BarkleysBurner commented:

“Trillion dollar companies can finally get along lol”

Mike wrote:

“There’s no way this deal got done without us customers getting (another) increase in the near future. No way.”