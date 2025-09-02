When it comes to trade deadline acquisitions, few have been as instantly impactful as Harrison Bader, the former Minnesota Twins outfielder who is playing a major role for the Philadelphia Phillies.

Need proof? Look no further than Philly's 10-8 win over the Milwaukee Brewers, where, after picking up two RBIs earlier in the game, Bader secured his third of the night on his third hit, giving the Phillies an insurance run heading into the bottom of the ninth.

Discussing how he's been able to fit in so seamlessly with one of the best teams in baseball after the win, Bader noted he's simply focused on relaxing and playing his game, as he knew everything else would figure itself out.

“Playing your game, it's really easy to kind of get caught up in the emotion of trying to fit into a clubhouse and living up to all these expectations you might have in your head,” Bader said. “But I think just relaxing and just letting your game speak for itself to try to help the team win after nine innings, I think just kind of eliminates all of that. So I'm just kind of running with that feeling and just trying to put up for my new club.”

Since leaving the Twin Cities for the City of Brotherly Love, Bader has been a major weapon for the Phillies, hitting .313/.349/.488 to go with two home runs and nine RBIs. Factor in some quality work in the field as a utility option who can play any position, and it looks like Bader was a perfect addition to the Phillies at the deadline, right up there with his once and current teammate Jhoan Duran in the bullpen.