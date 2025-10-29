While the Cleveland Browns fell 32-13 to the New England Patriots, defensive end Myles Garrett racked up an unreal five sacks. He caught the attention of many around the NFL world.

That included Patriots defensive tackle Milton Williams. While he was trying to lead his team to victory, he couldn't help but be star struck by Garrett's performance, via Ari Meirov of The 33rd Team.

“Man that boy a f*****g alien dog,” Williams said of Garrett

“Oh my God, he's got five sacks.”

Throughout the whole clip, Williams is seen in shock speaking to those around him about Garrett's achievement.

#Patriots DT Milton Williams couldn’t believe what he was watching Sunday — seeing Myles Garrett rack up 5 sacks all by himself. pic.twitter.com/lG0ZTKQUsd https://t.co/Sx8NUG2Wiz — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) October 28, 2025

Article Continues Below

There hadn't been a five sack game in the NFL since Haason Reddick in 2020. Garrett set plenty of records in the process, including breaking Hall of Famer Reggie White's record for most sacks by a player under 30. The Browns star now has 112.5 for his career.

But perhaps the most damning record of all, is that Garrett became the first player to record five sacks and lose a game by more than three points. The Browns lost by 19.

There isn't much more the pass rusher can do to help lead the Browns to victory. Ultimately, they still have problems at the quarterback position and are far from a complete team overall. Garrett is a star, but he can't take Cleveland out of the cellar alone.

Still, if he keeps racking up the sacks, he is sure to catch the eye of more opponents than just Williams. But the Patriots tackle is just fine earning the last laugh with a victory.