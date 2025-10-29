On Monday, the Denver Nuggets beat their division rival, the Minnesota Timberwolves, 127-114. The win was powered by dynamic performances from Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray. Jokic, the three-time MVP, made history alongside Russell Westbrook and Oscar Robertson, becoming only the third player in NBA history to post triple-doubles in each of his first three games of a season. He would end the night with 25 points, 19 rebounds, and 10 assists.

Murray continued his hot start to the season. He erupted for 43 points on 16 of 29 shooting, as well as five three-pointers.

Outside of Jokic and Murray, a good portion of the Nuggets' roster also contributed. One of the biggest knocks against the Nuggets in recent years was their heavy reliance on starters. Their bench would provide little to no contribution. But Denver took the time to retool their roster in the offseason and signed players like Jonas Valanciunas, Tim Hardaway Jr., and Bruce Brown. They would also acquire Cameron Johnson via trade.

“We have a different option, different lineups. We respect each other, and if somebody has it going, we get them the ball,” Jokic said following the win. “We have so much action and movement, we have so many weapons, and we are using all of them as we get used to them.”

Jamal Murray continues his hot start to the season

The partnership between Jokic and Murray has been the foundation of Denver's success for years. Their chemistry was on full display Monday. With both stars starting their seasons hot, it is an early sign of what could be a very successful season for the Nuggets.

“He came ready to training camp, and he's healthy,” Jokic said regarding Murray. “He's in shape. It's a product of the good work he did this summer, and we know what he can do when he's shooting the ball. He was really good for us, the reason why we won the game.”

Murray and the Nuggets are looking to build on their early successes. However, they're also working to improve their chemistry with their new teammates.

“It means a lot (to beat them.) It's still early,” Murray said on beating the Timberwolves. “They're not going to take this too hard as well. We're just going to move on to the next one and try to maintain the same energy; there's a lot to build on.”