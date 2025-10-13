The Philadelphia Phillies were once again eliminated in the playoffs, as their chances of competing for a championship have come to an end. With the Phillies being in this situation before, there could be a chance that there are changes made around the staff, but Rom Thomson seems safe, according to Bob Nightengale of USA Today.

“The Philadelphia Phillies announce they will hold end-of-year press conference on Thursday. Manager Rob Thomson will be in attendance, and is returning as manager. There likely will be coaching change,” Nightengale wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

After their loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers, Thomson was asked about his job security.

“That's out of my control. I’m not even thinking about it. I’ve got 60 people on there, that are heartbroken, so I’m thinking about that, more so than my job,” Thomson said.

Thomson is under contract through 2026, so there was a good chance that he would return for the Phillies, but it will be interesting to see what moves they make on the coaching staff to help the team. The Phillies have continued to build a solid team over the past few years, and at this point, it's time for them to get over the hump.

Thomson has been with the Phillies since 2018 as he was initially hired as a bench coach, and then he took over as the interim manager in 2022. After leading them to their first postseason appearance since 2011, he was named the full-time manager in October 2022. His winning percentage with the club is the best in franchise history and has led them to two straight NL East titles.

Every year, the Phillies seem to increase their regular season win total, but there only problem comes when the playoffs start. If they can get over that hump, it will be a long time coming for the club.