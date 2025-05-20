The Philadelphia Phillies were dealt a crushing blow this week when star reliever Jose Alvarado was handed an 80-game suspension for violating MLB's drug policy. As the club scrambles to stabilize their bullpen, John Kruk's comments during a broadcast, added fuel to the fire.

Speaking on NBC Sports Philadelphia during the Phillies vs. Rockies matchup, Kruk didn't mince words. He directly criticized Alvarado for his actions, calling the move “selfish” and questioning the impact on the team morale.

A post on X, formerly Twitter by John Clark of NBC Sports Philadelphia showed Kruk when he put Alvarado on full blast during this afternoon’s broadcast.

Phillies analyst John Kruk on @NBCSPhilly says “if I was a teammate of Jose Alvarado, I would consider it a very selfish move on his part. If I’m a player on this team right now, I don’t think I’d be real happy with him” John on Jose Alvarado being suspended pic.twitter.com/Aa4LSvw1v4 — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) May 19, 2025 Expand Tweet

“To me, if I was a teammate of José Alvarado, I would consider it a very selfish move on his part, putting the team at risk by knowing that if you got caught, you would get 80 games. If I'm a player on this team right now, I don't think I'd be real happy with you,” Kruk said.

The comments echo growing frustration within the fan base. While no teammates have echoed Kruk's words publicly, the silence could speak volumes.

The Alvarado suspension not only impacts this season but also throws uncertainty into the team's long-term bullpen plans.

Prior to the suspension, Alvarado posted a 2.70 ERA over 20 innings. With him out, the Phillies bullpen issues are under a magnifying glass. Jordan Romano and Matt Strahm are expected to shoulder the late-inning load. Romano, who already has five saves in 2025, may see an increased role moving forward.

Philadelphia's front office, led by Dave Dombrowski, confirmed that Alvarado took a banned substance unknowingly via a weight-loss drug and accepted the suspension without appeal. The left-hander will lose $4.5 million and salary and miss the postseason.

The high-profile drug suspension has left the Phillies in a vulnerable spot. Whether or not the clubhouse speaks out, the effects are felt across the organization, and the team must act quickly to patch a suddenly shaky bullpen.